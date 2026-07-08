Concrete decisions reached to strengthen Ukraine's antiballistic capabilities - Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said that results from negotiations at the NATO summit include concrete decisions to strengthen air defense, and he did not rule out further announcements.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, he made this statement during a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"We are already seeing decisions that have been voiced by some partners and have become public. But, in my opinion, there are further announcements and further confirmations of contributions and packages ahead of us as a result of the conversations and negotiations held," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that air defense is a priority for Ukraine.

"And I can share my impression that everyone understands this, and not just in terms of expressing solidarity with words, but also… there are already concrete decisions on strengthening our air defense capabilities, strengthening our antiballistic capabilities," the minister emphasized.