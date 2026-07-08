Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar agrees on bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that following a brief conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the parties have agreed to hold a bilateral meeting in the near future.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the head of the Hungarian government announced this on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak briefly with President Zelenskyy, and we agreed to meet on a bilateral basis in the near future," said Magyar.

He also clearly outlined the Hungarian government’s position on the war: "Let me state clearly on behalf of the Hungarian government that Ukraine is the victim and Russia is the brutal aggressor, and Ukraine has the right to defend its territorial integrity."

Magyar emphasized that Hungary continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but, as he has repeatedly noted before, the country will not provide Ukraine with weapons or troops.

Previously, the question of the possible location for the meeting was a subject of discussion, during which the Hungarian side proposed Berehove, while the Ukrainian side considered other locations, including Kyiv and Budapest.