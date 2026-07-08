Erdoğan says he is steering Russia toward peace in Ukraine

Turkey is using its own communication channels to persuade Vladimir Putin to engage in negotiations with Ukraine. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit in Ankara.

"While supporting Ukraine, we are also using our communication channels to steer Russia toward peace. Regarding the war in Ukraine, I share Mr. Trump’s vision for peace," the Turkish leader is quoted as saying by the state news agency Anadolu.

Erdoğan also added that he supports the US President’s initiative to compile a list of Ukraine’s priority needs (PURL). "I express my support for his (Trump – IF-U) initiative to compile a list of Ukraine’s priority needs."