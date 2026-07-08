URCS has been working for two days to eliminate consequences of Russian air attacks in Kharkiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has been working for the second consecutive day at the sites of the aftermath of massive Russian missile and drone attacks in Kharkiv.

"For the second day in a row, the rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross in the Kharkiv region, together with other emergency services, has been working on the sites of the aftermath of the attacks," the URCS said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers are conducting rounds of the surrounding areas, damaged buildings, and going door-to-door to identify those affected. They are providing first aid and psychological support to victims and those experiencing acute stress. Volunteers are also assisting in the evacuation of residents from damaged buildings and handing over the injured to emergency medical teams.

At one of the locations, a URCS support point has been set up, where people can receive psychological support, drink water, tea, or coffee, and have a snack. Victims are also being provided with humanitarian aid: OSB boards, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, children's sleeping kits, drinking water, and other essential items.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as a result of the massive Russian missile and drone strike on Kharkiv this morning, two people were killed and 23 others were injured, including four children. One of the hits struck the roof of a five-story residential building; fires also broke out in the private sector and at a gas station, and residential buildings, administrative structures, and vehicles were damaged.