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South Korea to provide $100 million aid package to Ukraine

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South Korea to provide $100 million aid package to Ukraine

The President of the Republic of Korea has confirmed the provision of a $100 million aid package to Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha has announced.

Sybiha made the statement during a briefing in Ankara, Turkey, on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

"I want to highlight the meeting with the President of South Korea. The President of Korea confirmed the provision of a $100 million aid package to Ukraine," Sybiha said.

As the minister noted, the two sides exchanged views on the interconnected security of Ukraine and South Korea, primarily due to the involvement of North Korean military personnel by the Russian side in the aggression against Ukraine.

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