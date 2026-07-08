Strike on residential 5-story building in Kharkiv carried out with Banderol – prosecutor's office

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the morning strike on a residential 5-story building in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv, for which, according to preliminary data, the Russian military used a Banderol drone-missile.

"Prosecutors, together with investigators and experts, are collecting and examining fragments of the strike weapon to determine its type. According to preliminary findings, Russian troops used an S8000 Banderol drone-missile," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reports.

As a result of the attack, the top floor of the residential 5-story building was partially destroyed, the building’s facade was damaged, and windows were blown out. A man and a woman died, and 29 other people were injured, including four children and teenagers.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).