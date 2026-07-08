Zelenskyy discusses Patriot missile supplies and sanctions against Russia with US Congressional delegation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara with a bipartisan and bicameral US Congressional delegation, during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, diplomatic efforts, and sanctions pressure on Russia.

"Held a meeting with a bicameral and bipartisan delegation of the US Congress: Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Lindsey Graham, Richard Durbin, Christopher Coons, Mike Rounds, and US House Representative Mike Turner. Grateful for the support and attention to Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, during the meeting, the parties had a substantive discussion on the prospects of diplomacy and the conditions necessary for it to work.

"I informed them about the shortage of interceptor missiles for Patriots and Russian strikes on our people. Right now, contributions to PURL and other air defense supplies are the main priority for protection," the president noted.

Separately, Zelenskyy and US Congressional representatives discussed a bill on sanctions against Russia.

"It is very important that pressure on Russia for this war continues, and this initiative can truly help peace," the president emphasized.

He also thanked the American senators and congressmen for supporting Ukraine, respecting the Ukrainian military, and providing assurances of continued assistance.