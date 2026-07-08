Agreement signed on joint Ukrainian-German production of BARS drones

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius have signed an implementation agreement on the joint production of BARS unmanned aerial vehicles, capable of striking deep into Russian territory, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"The agreement was concluded as a result of the joint work of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Federal Ministry of Defense of Germany within the framework of the Build with Ukraine initiative," Sybiha wrote on the X social network on Wednesday.

According to him, the German side will finance the production of the UAVs within the framework of the first stage of the project, and all manufactured equipment will be transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

BARS is a Ukrainian serial cruise missile-drone, also known as a medium-range strike weapon. It is equipped with a turbojet engine, has a range of 700-800 km, and is capable of carrying a warhead weighing from 50 to 100+ kg.