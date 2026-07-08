Ukrposhta resumes operation of branches in Vyshneve and Kriukivschyna after shelling

JSC Ukrposhta reported the resumption of operation of all branches that were damaged as a result of the recent shelling in Vyshneve and Kriukivschyna (Kyiv region).

According to a statement by Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smilyansky on Telegram on Wednesday, comprehensive repairs will be carried out later, while starting today all branches operate as normal, providing the full range of services.

"We thank our team, which promptly restored operations, and our clients for their trust and support," Smilyansky said.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack continues in Vyshneve, and rescuers are working at the site of the Russian missile strike.

Currently, SESU specialists continue to extinguish fires, clear damaged structures, and survey the area for explosive objects. K-9 teams are also involved.