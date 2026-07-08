Stubb says Kremlin will start negotiations if it feels Russian public is against war

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Russia will stop the war against Ukraine and start negotiations if it feels that the Russian public is against the war.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the Finnish president made the statement in Ankara on Wednesday before the start of the official part of the NATO summit.

"(...) They (the Russians – Interfax-Ukraine) will stop this war and start negotiations if they feel that the Russian public is against the war. And this is exactly what we are seeing now. So my message is to keep up the pressure and then sit down at the negotiating table. I still believe that the best solution is a ceasefire," Stubb said.

He also noted that he had talks yesterday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Today I will be sitting next to President Macron. Yesterday I discussed this with President Ursula von der Leyen and President Antonio Costa. This issue is constantly being discussed. I think we just need to gather our strength right now. But what I think we are seeing now is escalation. And, hopefully, this will lead to de-escalation and, in particular, to the Russians sitting down at the negotiating table," Stubb said.