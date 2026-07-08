We stand with Ukraine every step of way - Costa to Zelenskyy in Ankara

European Council President Antonio Costa met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, assuring of the imminent opening of a new negotiation cluster regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and support in countering Russian aggression.

Costa reported this on Wednesday on his page on the X social network, adding a photo from the meeting.

"With President of Ukraine Zelenskyy in Ankara. We are moving forward on Ukraine’s accession to the EU. The opening of a new negotiation cluster should take place in the near future," the European Council president wrote.

Costa noted that with the aim of "achieving peace for Ukraine through strength, global momentum is growing: increasing financial, energy, and military support for Ukraine, as well as increasing pressure on Russia to participate in meaningful peace negotiations." "The escalation of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure is proof that it has not achieved its goals on the battlefield. We stand with Ukraine every step of the way," the European Council president emphasized.