Zelenskyy, Nawrocki try to align schedules for meeting in Ankara on Wednesday – presidential advisor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki agreed following a short conversation on Tuesday to align their schedules in order to hold a meeting on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Ukrainian presidential advisor on communications Dmytro Lytvyn has said.

"Last night the presidents spoke, it was a short conversation, and agreed that today they would try to coordinate their schedules so that a meeting could still take place," Lytvyn told journalists.

Earlier, Nawrocki reported that he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit and did not rule out continuing the communication today.