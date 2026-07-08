Berezovska, suspected of crime in Monaco, entered Ukraine legally – State Border Guard Service

Anastasia Berezovska, suspected of committing a high-profile crime in Monaco, entered Ukraine legally through one of the checkpoints, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"At the time of crossing the state border on July 1, 2026, there were no restrictions or circumstances related to the passage of this citizen of Ukraine. During her border control check, there were no database alerts, including from Interpol, indicating that she was wanted," the State Border Guard Service said in an official statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

The agency added that all checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine are connected to the Interpol database. This allows the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to instantly check individuals, vehicles, and documents that are internationally wanted at the moment of border crossing.

"We emphasize that the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine acts on the basis, within the powers, and in the manner prescribed by the Constitution and current legislation of Ukraine," the statement reads.

As reported, Interpol put 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen Anastasia Berezovska on the wanted list as a suspect in organizing a Monday explosion in Monaco, which seriously injured Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev, his female companion, and his 13-year-old son.

On July 7, media reported that Berezovska was found murdered in Ukraine overnight into Tuesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this information. An active employee of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and a former law enforcement officer are suspected of intentional homicide. They have been served with notices of suspicion.

Yermolaiev is the founder of the Alef trade and production corporation and one of the largest real estate developers in the city. Previously, he regularly appeared on the list of the 100 richest people in Ukraine according to Forbes. In 2019, he renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in favor of Cyprus. He has resided in the Principality of Monaco since at least 2021 and has been under sanctions in Ukraine since December 2023 for business activities in occupied Crimea.