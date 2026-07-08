Poroshenko delivers excavators, other equipment to defense forces at front

Member of Parliament of Ukraine and leader of European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko delivered 10 excavators, 50 inverter generators, and 50 charging stations totaling UAH 32 million, the politician announced on Facebook.

"Yesterday Russia killed 19 people in the capital. In the evening, together with the team, I visited Vyshneve, which was also hit. And we will definitely demand an investigation into who exactly made the decision to place ammunition in the city center. Also, four missiles hit the old Roshen office in one hour. Fortunately, no one was injured," he noted.

"And today we are delivering 10 excavators to the military, along with 50 inverter generators and 50 charging stations. Why excavators? Because this is what the front needs most right now. Because it is this equipment that covers the gray zone today and saves the lives of Ukrainian soldiers," Poroshenko said.

"Everything is for units operating directly on the frontline: 5th Assault, 43rd Mechanized, 152nd Jaeger, 54th Artillery, 56th Motorized Infantry, 68th Airmobile, and 147th Artillery brigades, 4th Ranger Assault Regiment, 21st Coastal Surveillance Center of the Navy, and 121st Territorial Defense Brigade," the European Solidarity leader reported.

"Today alone, we delivered equipment worth UAH 32 million. These are not collected funds or donations. This is my money and my family's money. It is becoming increasingly difficult to do this: illegal sanctions have been active against me for a year and a half already. But despite this, we will continue to work; neither Russian missiles nor illegal sanctions can stop us," Poroshenko said.