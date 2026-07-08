Svyrydenko says platform for logistical support of foreign volunteers launched

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that a platform for the logistical support of foreign volunteers began operating today.

"We have opened the market for the logistical support of foreign volunteers. Starting today, we launched the operation of a single platform, https://foreigners.mod.gov.ua/. From now on, to join the program, companies only need to submit an application on the website. The entire journey of a foreign volunteer – from the decision to come to Ukraine to the conclusion of a military service contract – will follow uniform, transparent rules," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, Ukraine aims for 30-50% of combat positions to be occupied specifically by foreign volunteers.

As reported, in early July, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the logistical support of foreign volunteers – from entry into Ukraine to the conclusion of a military service contract – and fixed the payment amount for such services at UAH 300,000 per volunteer.