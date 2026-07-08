Polish President Nawrocki holds talks with Zelenskyy, hints at continuation today

President of the Republic of Poland Karol Nawrocki reported that he had a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit, and did not rule out continuing the communication today.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the president made the statement in Ankara on Wednesday before the start of the official part of the NATO summit.

"It seems natural to me that countries that are neighbors and share a common enemy – Russia – continue a dialogue with each other, despite certain bilateral tensions. Yesterday, President Zelenskyy and I had a civilized conversation. We may repeat this conversation today," Nawrocki said.

According to the president, his position "on matters concerning our bilateral tensions remains unchanged." Nawrocki again called "references to Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) soldiers responsible for the deaths of 120,000 Poles" unacceptable.