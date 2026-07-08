Russian strikes kill 2, injure 35 in Kharkiv region over past day

Over the past day, Russia launched strikes with MLRS, missiles, guided aerial bombs, and various types of UAVs on Kharkiv and 12 settlements across the region, resulting in fatalities and casualties, including children, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In the city of Kharkiv, a 54-year-old man was killed and 32 people were injured, including girls aged 10 months, 2 and 9 years old, and boys aged 4, 7 and 12 years old. In the settlement of Zolochiv, a 42-year-old man was wounded. In the village of Shyroke, Staryi Saltiv community, a 70-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were injured. In the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, one person was killed (details are being clarified)," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.