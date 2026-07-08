Hungarian PM agrees to meet Zelenskyy bilaterally soon

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar says he had a short conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, and they "agreed to meet on a bilateral basis soon."

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the prime minister made the statement in Ankara on Wednesday before the start of the official part of the NATO summit.

"Let me state clearly regarding the war on behalf of the Hungarian government that Ukraine is a victim, and Russia is a brutal aggressor, and Ukraine has the right to defend its territorial integrity," he said.

Magyar emphasized that Hungary continues to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"(...) but, as I have said many times, Hungary will not provide weapons or troops to Ukraine. Yesterday I had the opportunity to speak briefly with President Zelenskyy, and we agreed to meet on a bilateral basis soon," the head of government said.

Separately, Magyar emphasized that "Hungarians believe in the strength and unity of NATO."

"(...) it is in our common interest to have a united NATO, and we are firmly determined to restore Hungary as a reliable alliance," he stressed.

According to Magyar, the Hungarian government has already decided to increase defense spending and will reach 5% of GDP by 2035.