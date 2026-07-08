Ankara summit focuses on delivery of Hague targets - Rutte

The official part of the NATO summit is beginning in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Secretary General Mark Rutte says the main theme is the implementation of commitments already reached at the previous summit in The Hague.

"The summit will focus very much on delivery. We did a lot in The Hague last year, but now we have to deliver on The Hague," he said in a press statement on Wednesday in Ankara.

Rutte pointed out that European allies and Canada are significantly increasing military investments. "Last year, European Allies and Canada spent nearly 20% more on core defence than they had the year before. Looking at 2025 and 2026 combined, that's 258 billion dollars in extra investment," the NATO chief noted. "We will need more forces, more resources and a much stronger industrial base. After years of underinvestment, we are producing real capabilities."

He described the Defense Industry Forum held on Tuesday as a success. "We will announce tens of billions in new contracts that will provide the crucial kit we need to deter and defend," Rutte said.

Regarding Ukraine, Rutte expressed expectation that allies would remain resolute. He noted that leaders will focus on "making sure that Ukraine has what it needs to stay as strong as possible in the fight."