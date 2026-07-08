Ukraine downs 139 of 169 enemy UAVs, 5 ballistic missiles and 20 attack drones hit targets

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 139 enemy drones overnight Wednesday, though hits from five ballistic missiles at four locations and 20 attack UAVs at 11 locations were recorded, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense downed or suppressed 139 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country," the report says.

In total, overnight July 8 (from 18:00 July 7), the enemy attacked with two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles from the Black Sea, five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas from temporarily occupied Crimea and Bryansk region, Russia), and 169 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya-type decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russia), occupied Donetsk, and Gvardiyske and Chauda (occupied Crimea).

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, hits from five Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles were recorded at four locations and 20 attack UAVs at 11 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was recorded at seven locations. Additionally, two Kh-31P anti-radiation missiles failed to reach their targets.