Russian ballistic attack kills 1, injures 2 in Kyiv

One person died and two others were injured due to a Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv overnight Wednesday, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

"We have information that a woman was killed as a result of the attack tonight," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, as of now, there is one dead and two wounded.

As reported, the number of injured in Kyiv has risen to two, City Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Earlier it was reported that Russia launched a ballistic attack on Kyiv overnight Wednesday.