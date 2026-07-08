Do not mess with alliance that is defensive and cannot be defeated - Rutte to Putin

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has called on Russia and Vladimir Putin "not to play" with the alliance, which is defensive and "cannot be defeated."

He made the corresponding statement on Wednesday in Ankara before the start of the official part of the NATO summit, answering journalists' questions regarding what his message to Russia and Vladimir Putin might be.

"My message is that this alliance, consisting of one billion people living in Europe, Canada, the United States, will defend every inch of our territory. You cannot defeat NATO. We are defensive, we will never attack anyone. We will only defend our way of life, our democracies, our territory. So do not mess with us, do not play with us," Rutte said.