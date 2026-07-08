Russia loses 1,260 troops, 466 vehicles and special equipment pieces in day – General Staff

The Defense Forces eliminated 1,260 Russian soldiers, three tanks, 61 artillery systems, four armored vehicles, 2,074 UAVs, as well as 466 vehicles and special equipment pieces over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to July 8, 2026 were approximately: personnel – about 1,413,510 (+1,260) people, tanks – 12,100 (+3) units, armored combat vehicles – 24,903 (+4) units, artillery systems – 45,569 (+61) units, MLRS – 1,918 (+1) units, ground-based robotic complexes – 1,853 (+5) units, operational-tactical UAVs – 396,920 (+2,074) units, motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 117,547 (+462) units, special equipment – 4,398 (+4) units," the report says.