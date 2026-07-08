Russian strikes kill 2, injure 2 in Mykolaiv region

Russian troops on Tuesday attacked Mykolaiv region with guided aerial bombs and drones, killing two people and injuring two others, Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Head Vitaliy Kim has said.

According to him, the enemy attacked Bashtanka district at night, presumably with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the strike in the Horokhivske community, a family was affected, with a mother and daughter – a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl – killed. A 13-year-old girl was wounded and hospitalized.

In another settlement of the community, a 39-year-old woman was also wounded and hospitalized. As of morning, the condition of both injured is serious but stable. Twenty private houses, an educational institution building and a power line were damaged, resulting in power outages for consumers.

In Mykolaiv district on Tuesday, the enemy launched a Shahed/Gerbera-type drone attack on the town of Ochakiv, damaging windows of an apartment building and a car. No casualties were reported.

Yesterday, the enemy also attacked the Kutsurub community with a Molniya-type drone. There were no casualties.