Vlasiuk, EU special representative discuss sanctions policy against Russia

Ukrainian Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk discussed the results of sanctions pressure on Russia with European Union Special Representative for Sanctions David O'Sullivan.

According to the presidential press service, in the first quarter of 2026, Russia's GDP decreased by 0.5%, marking the first officially confirmed quarterly contraction of the Russian economy after a period of growth driven primarily by military spending. A drop in the total volume of goods exported from Russia was also recorded.

Meanwhile, detailed attention was paid to priority areas for the next sanctions steps and the 21st package of European Union sanctions against Russia. Vlasiuk emphasized the importance of restricting Russia's ability to generate revenue from energy sales and putting pressure on companies supporting the Russian defense-industrial complex. In particular, the sides discussed searching for solutions to help counter sanctions circumvention.

Vlasiuk and O'Sullivan also spoke about sanctions steps against individuals involved in organizing illegal elections to the Russian State Duma on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, which will take place in September.

"Everyone who assists in holding these so-called elections will definitely fall under sanctions," Vlasiuk emphasized.

He also presented O'Sullivan with the Order of Merit, III class, on behalf of the head of state.