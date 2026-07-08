Death toll in Russian attack on Vyshneve rises to 9

There are already nine victims of the Russian attack on Vyshneve, as one man died in the hospital, Head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk reported.

"We have more tragic news. A man who was seriously wounded as a result of the Russian strike died in the hospital. Thus, the death toll has risen to nine," he wrote on Telegram.

In addition, as of Tuesday evening, 18 injured people remain in medical facilities, receiving all necessary assistance.

Kalashnyk noted that the liquidation of the consequences of one of the most tragic enemy attacks on Kyiv region continues in Vyshneve.

Throughout the day, my deputies, representatives of the community, rescuers, police officers, public utility workers, energy workers, gas distribution network operators, and all services on which assistance to people and the speediest restoration of normal life depend today worked on the spot.

As reported, Vyshneve suffered the most in Kyiv region from the Russian attack on the night of July 6. As a result of hits and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Eight dead and 29 wounded were reported, as well as a temporary evacuation of 600 people, announced due to the threat of secondary detonation.

The President of Ukraine instructed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and intelligence to ascertain the causes of the secondary detonation.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy stated that the facility where the explosions occurred in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, does not belong to the sphere of management and is not subordinate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.