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Russian drone attack injures 2 in Kyiv – mayor

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Russian drone attack injures 2 in Kyiv – mayor
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to two, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Currently, there are two injured in the capital," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, medical personnel hospitalized one of them.

#kyiv #ballistics
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