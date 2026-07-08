Russian drone attack injures 2 in Kyiv – mayor

The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to two, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
"Currently, there are two injured in the capital," he wrote on Telegram.
According to the mayor, medical personnel hospitalized one of them.
The number of injured in Kyiv has risen to two, city Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
"Currently, there are two injured in the capital," he wrote on Telegram.
According to the mayor, medical personnel hospitalized one of them.
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