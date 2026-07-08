Russia launches over 20 strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, wounding 4

Russian forces have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times, wounding four people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha has said.

"Four people were injured. The enemy attacked five districts of the region more than 20 times using drones and artillery," he wrote on Telegram.

In Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol, as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Mozolevske, Marhanets, Pokrovske, and Myrove communities, came under fire. Agricultural enterprises, a filling station, and cars were damaged. Four people were injured, including a 42-year-old man who was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another man, aged 51, and two women, aged 40 and 52, will receive outpatient treatment.

In Pavlohrad, a fire broke out, and transport infrastructure was damaged.

Wheat fields caught fire in the Piatykhatky community of Kamianske district and the Apostolove community of Kryvyi Rih district.

Russian forces also struck the Petropavlivka community in Synelnykove district.