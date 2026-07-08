Vyriy to change security policy after searches – company owner

The Vyriy company (Vyriy Industries) will change its security policy after searches conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation in order to better protect production and its employees, company owner Oleksiy Babenko reported.

"The searches will affect the company's work, but not the quantity of shipped drones. The company will be changing its security policy to safeguard production and employees," Babenko said at a press conference.

He also noted that three weeks ago a Russian Iskander missile struck near his house, after which he temporarily stayed in hotels, but following the searches he was forced to leave his new accommodation as well.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in the course of an investigation into the possible overpricing of unmanned aerial vehicles by the manufacturer Vyriy (Vyriy Industries), is verifying information that the company involved a network of enterprises and sole proprietors with signs of fictitiousness to artificially generate expenses.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI conducted searches at the Vyriy Industries company, as well as at its owner, co-owner of the Babel online publication Oleksiy Babenko. According to law enforcement officials, the investigative actions are being conducted in connection with the possible overpricing of drones supplied to the state under multi-billion hryvnia contracts in 2025.