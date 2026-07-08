Babenko states sole proprietors mentioned in case manufacture drone components

Owner of the Vyriy company (Vyriy Industries) Oleksiy Babenko stated that the individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) mentioned by law enforcement officials in the case regarding potential overpricing of drones are manufacturers of components for unmanned aerial vehicles.

"Law enforcement officials declared that they identified over 150 FOPs that could have been used in the scheme... According to Babenko, all of these FOPs are manufacturers of components for drones," according to a summary of his statements at a press conference.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in the course of an investigation into the possible overpricing of unmanned aerial vehicles by the manufacturer Vyriy (Vyriy Industries), is verifying information that the company involved a network of enterprises and sole proprietors with signs of fictitiousness to artificially generate expenses.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI conducted searches at the Vyriy Industries company, as well as at its owner, co-owner of the Babel online publication Oleksiy Babenko. According to law enforcement officials, the investigative actions are being conducted in connection with the possible overpricing of drones supplied to the state under multi-billion hryvnia contracts in 2025.