Russian troops have attacked positions of the Ukraine Defense Forces 219 times since the beginning of the day, with Russia being most active in the Pokrovськ and Sloviansk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In total, 219 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. Russia launched 51 airstrikes using 158 guided aerial bombs, deployed 6,640 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 2,035 shellings of positions of our troops and populated areas," the report reads.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two combat clashes with the enemy took place. The enemy carried out 44 shellings of populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed positions of Ukrainian units seven times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Lyman, Artilne, and toward the settlement of Khatnie.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out one attack in the direction of the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy.

Nine attempts by the invaders to advance were repelled in the Lyman direction in the areas of Yampol, Nadiia, Novoselivka, and toward the settlements of Borova, Lyman, Ozerne, Dibrova. Another two combat clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 23 attempts by the invaders to advance toward the settlements of Kryva Luka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and in the areas of Riznykivka and Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian invaders carried out two attacks in the area of Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia. Another combat clash is currently ongoing.

The enemy carried out 41 attacks in the Pokrovськ direction. Russia tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Hryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Molodetske, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, and toward the settlements of Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novy Donbas, Shevchenko, Myrne, Serhiivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 47 Russian troops were liquidated and 15 wounded here today; one unit of automotive equipment, two artillery systems, and a fuel and lubricants depot were destroyed. Four artillery systems, three units of enemy automotive equipment, one unit of special equipment, one UAV control point, and 44 personnel shelters were damaged. A total of 260 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the report reads.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Kalynivske and toward Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks toward the settlements of Dobropillia, Hirke, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Charivne.