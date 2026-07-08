Babenko states Vyriy FPV drone prices approximately 20% below market average

Owner of the Vyriy company (Vyriy Industries) Oleksiy Babenko has said that the company's FPV drones cost approximately 20% less than the market average, commenting on law enforcement allegations regarding potential overpricing, the Babel publication reports.

"The cost of the company's FPV drones is approximately 20% lower than on the UAV market. For comparison: the average price of a 10-inch Vyriy drone is UAH 16,314, while competitors' price is UAH 21,967," Babenko said during a press conference.

As reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in the course of an investigation into the possible overpricing of unmanned aerial vehicles by the manufacturer Vyriy (Vyriy Industries), is verifying information that the company involved a network of enterprises and sole proprietors with signs of fictitiousness to artificially generate expenses.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI conducted searches at the Vyriy Industries company, as well as at its owner, co-owner of the Babel online publication Oleksiy Babenko. According to law enforcement officials, the investigative actions are being conducted in connection with the possible overpricing of drones supplied to the state under multi-billion hryvnia contracts in 2025.