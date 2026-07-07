Rescuers complete work at all Kyiv locations after July 6 attack

Rescuers have completed the elimination of the consequences of the July 6 attack on Kyiv at all locations, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) has reported.

"In Podilsky district, the clearing of the territory has been finished – a total of 1,580 cubic meters of construction debris was dismantled and removed. Currently, the liquidation of consequences at all damaged locations in the capital is completely finalized," the message on Telegram reads on Tuesday.

According to the SES, as a result of the enemy attack on the city, 19 people were killed, and another 61 people were injured.