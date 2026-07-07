Okhmatdyt hospital starts generating its own electricity

The Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital (Kyiv) has begun generating its own electricity: two hybrid photovoltaic power stations have been installed on the modern treatment and diagnostic building.

According to the Ministry of Health, the total capacity of the installed photovoltaic modules is 75.565 kW, and that of the inverters is 100 kW. The system is also equipped with storage batteries with a capacity of 92.16 kWh.

The work was carried out as part of the joint project between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Energy, "Ray of Hope."

"The equipment will enable the hospital to generate electricity using solar panels and store it in batteries. This will create an additional power reserve for the hospital's needs in the event of power outages or situations where the hospital's own generation is insufficient," the Health Ministry said.

In total, as part of the Ray of Hope project, solar power stations are planned to be installed at 60 healthcare facilities in Ukraine by the end of 2026, with an additional 200 facilities to be covered under the HEAL Ukraine project.