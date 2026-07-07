DIU employee, former law enforcement officer suspected in Berezovska murder case – Prosecutor General's Office

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the General Prosecutor, two detained individuals have been notified of suspicion in the intentional murder of Anastasiia Berezovska, who was suspected of the attempted murder of sanctioned businessman from Dnipro, Vadym Yermolaiev.

"They are charged with intentional murder committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons – Paragraph 12, Part 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the suspects committed the murder of Berezovska after her return to Ukraine by bus," the press service of the Office of the General Prosecutor reports.

Previously, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies established that the woman arrived in Ukraine on July 1, 2026, following an attempt on the Yermolaiev family's lives in Monaco on June 29. The next day, law enforcement authorities of the Principality placed her on the international wanted list on suspicion of involvement in this crime.

As part of the investigation, Ukrainian law enforcement officers established her circle of contacts and travel routes after her return to Ukraine. In particular, two men were investigated: a former law enforcement officer and an active employee of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIU).

According to the investigation, both individuals had previously made repeated transfers to the crypto and bank accounts of Anastasiia Berezovska. For this reason, they were being checked for possible involvement in the attempted murder in Monaco.

During urgent investigative actions, one of the suspects reported her murder and pointed to the involvement of the other suspect. Based on his testimony, an investigative experiment was conducted, as a result of which law enforcement officers located the victim's body.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for them in the form of detention without bail is currently being decided.

All information available to Ukrainian law enforcement has been handed over to the investigative authorities of the Principality of Monaco. The Office of the General Prosecutor is in close cooperation with the law enforcement authorities of the Principality.

Law enforcement officers are also identifying the masterminds and other individuals who may be involved in the attempted murder of the family in Monaco.

Yermolaiev is the founder of the Alef manufacturing and commercial corporation and one of the largest real estate developers in the city. Previously, he regularly appeared on the Forbes list of the 100 richest people in Ukraine. In 2019, he renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in favor of Cyprus. He has been residing in the Principality of Monaco since at least 2021 and has been under sanctions in Ukraine since December 2023 for business activities in occupied Crimea.

As a result of the explosion, the organization of which Berezovska was suspected, Yermolaiev himself, his female companion, and his 13-year-old son were injured.