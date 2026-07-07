Electronic evacuation, IDP settlement system launches in Kharkiv region – Syniehubov

An electronic system for the evacuation and settlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been launched in Kharkiv, and following its trial operation, the number of people agreeing to evacuate has increased by nearly three-quarters, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov has reported.

"Poruch platform involves the digitalization of the transit evacuation centers operating in Kharkiv and Lozova. It unites all stakeholders involved in the civilian evacuation process and generates analytical data on available resources, as well as the needs and requests of IDPs," Syniehubov posted on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the system allows individuals to view photos of available temporary housing, review the accommodation conditions, and reserve a bed space prior to the actual evacuation.

"After a two-week trial of the portal, the number of people agreeing to evacuate has increased by 73%," Syniehubov claimed.

He noted that this is the first platform of its kind in Ukraine. It is the result of cooperation with the Ministry of Social Policy, the Ministry for Family and Unity of Ukraine, tCoordination Humanitarian Center charitable organization, and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, with financial support for its creation provided by the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.