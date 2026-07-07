Cleanup of Kyiv lake polluted with petroleum products after Russian shelling continues for 6th day – SES

In Kyiv, rescuers have been working continuously for the sixth consecutive day on Lake Kyrylivske, eliminating large-scale pollution of the water body with petroleum products caused by Russian shelling on the night of July 2.

"Currently, the water surface pollution area stands at 20,600 square meters, with the thickness of the pollutant film reaching up to 2 cm. To prevent further spreading of the petroleum products, rescuers have deployed 550 meters of permanent floating boom barriers and 70 meters of sorbent booms. In total, SES units have already utilized 720 meters of sorbent booms," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reported on its Telegram channel.

Additionally, the collector between lakes Kyrylivske and Yordanske has been blocked to prevent the pollution from spreading further.

In total, as of July 7, some 133 cubic meters of petroleum products have been collected, including 18 cubic meters today alone.

A total of 55 rescuers, 18 units of equipment, two boats, and three trailers are operating at the site. Academic and teaching staff from the National University of Civil Defence of Ukraine and the Lviv State University of Life Safety are also assisting with the efforts.