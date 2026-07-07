Facility hit in Vyshneve not under AFU management or subordination – General Staff spokesperson

The facility where the explosions occurred in Vyshneve, Kyiv region, does not belong to the sphere of management and is not subordinate to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy stated in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"At the same time, the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which prohibits the placement of ammunition depots and other similar facilities near civilian buildings and places where peaceful residents are located, remains in force," he emphasized.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine express their sincere condolences to the peaceful residents who suffered as a result of the tragedy caused by the strike of the Russian aggressor, the General Staff spokesperson added.

As previously reported, the town of Vyshneve was the hardest hit in Kyiv region by the Russian attack on the night of July 6. As a result of strikes and numerous fires, buildings on five streets were destroyed, and dozens of houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Eight fatalities and 29 injuries were reported, alongside the temporary evacuation of 600 people, which was announced due to the threat of secondary detonation.

The President of Ukraine has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and intelligence agencies to investigate the causes of the secondary detonation.