Canadian PM announces new package of military aid for Ukraine worth CAD 925 mln

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Ukrainian people and announced a new package of military aid.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the meeting between the leaders took place on the sidelines of the defense forum being held as part of the NATO summit.

Prime Minister Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Ukraine, which continues to defend its sovereignty.

He announced a new aid package worth approximately CAD 900 million.

As later noted on the Canadian government's website, as part of Canada's $2.8 billion commitment to military support this year, Prime Minister Carney announced the provision of military aid to Ukraine, specifically $475 million for the purchase of ammunition, nearly $400 million for the construction of 35 Canadian-made armored vehicles, and $50 million for the supply of critical technologies and engineering equipment.

He highlighted the decision made earlier this year to extend Operation UNIFIER – Canada's training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine – through 2029.

The leaders discussed ways to strengthen their partnership in the defense industry, particularly regarding the joint development of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Prime Minister Carney also underscored Canada's support for ongoing accountability measures, including sanctions.

"Prime Minister Carney and President Zelenskyy agreed to maintain close and regular contact," the statement reads.