Vyriy drone manufacturer could involve network of fictitious sole proprietors, entities to artificially inflate product prices – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), in the course of an investigation into the possible overpricing of unmanned aerial vehicles by the manufacturer Vyriy (Vyriy Industries), is verifying information that the company involved a network of enterprises and sole proprietors (FOPs) with signs of fictitiousness to artificially generate expenses.

The SBI report does not state the name of the manufacturer. This refers to Vyriy (Vyriy Industries).

"Information is being verified regarding the use of an extensive network of individual entrepreneurs and business entities with signs of fictitiousness for the documentary registration of financial and economic transactions, the artificial generation of company expenses, and the possible withdrawal of funds," the message says.

It is noted that within the framework of the investigation, more than 150 FOPs have already been identified that could have been used in the scheme. Among them are manicure technicians, students, shop employees, etc.

Some of them have already been questioned as witnesses. According to them, they did not actually carry out entrepreneurial activities, but provided documents for state registration to third parties for financial reward.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, investigative actions were also conducted at the residential addresses of a number of FOPs.

"During the searches conducted at the residential addresses of individual heads of FOPs who executed multi-million contracts, it was established that their lifestyle and style do not indicate the presence of any wealth and income," the SBI says on Telegram.

In addition, during searches at the places of business operations, significant amounts of cash were found that were not recorded in primary financial reporting, which may indicate the use of tax evasion schemes and the withdrawal of non-cash funds to the accounts of controlled business entities for their subsequent legalization.

According to materials from the State Financial Monitoring Service of Ukraine, financial transactions totaling over UAH 197 million were established, which are being checked for possible legalization of funds obtained by criminal means.

According to the investigation, in 2025, one of the companies concluded state contracts with the State Enterprise of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Defense Procurement Agency for the supply of UAVs of various types and modifications for a total amount of UAH 6.95 billion.

The pretrial investigation is being carried out on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for by Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or possession of it through abuse of office), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization of property obtained by criminal means), and Part 2 of Article 205-1 (forgery of documents submitted for state registration of a legal entity and individual entrepreneurs) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigative and procedural actions continue in the criminal proceedings, necessary expert examinations are being scheduled, and financial and economic documentation is being analyzed. Based on their results, the issue of notifying the involved persons of suspicion will be resolved.

As reported, the SBI conducted searches at the Vyriy Industries company, as well as at its owner, co-owner of the Babel online publication Oleksiy Babenko. According to law enforcement officials, the investigative actions are being conducted in connection with the possible overpricing of drones supplied to the state under multi-billion contracts in 2025.

"Investigators are verifying a possible artificial inflation of the cost of drones supplied to the state under multi-billion contracts in 2025," the SBI press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau, the price increase could have occurred due to the groundless inclusion of inflated production, administrative, and other expenses in the cost of production.

Babel editor-in-chief Kateryna Kobernyk stated that Babenko was named as the client behind Babel's investigation into the deaths of servicemen in the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya.

"Given the huge pressure that the editorial office has been experiencing after the publication of the investigation into Skelya, this news, to put it mildly, leads us to very bad conclusions. I can only say that the accusations against Babenko will change nothing in our work in general, and with this topic in particular," the Babel editor-in-chief emphasized.

The National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries also expressed deep concern over the searches at the Vyriy drone manufacturing company. The Association called for ensuring that all procedural actions are conducted in such a way as to prevent groundless blocking of the enterprise's work, disruption of production processes, or execution of contracts to meet the needs of Ukrainian defenders.

"Of particular concern is that the investigative actions were preceded by a large-scale negative information campaign against the enterprise. At the same time, any legal assessments and procedural decisions must be based exclusively on the results of an objective and impartial investigation, and not on informational pressure or public assessments," the Association said.

Vyriy Industries (or Vyriy, manufacturer of Vyriy drones) is a Ukrainian defense technology company and one of the largest manufacturers of FPV drones and components for them. The owner and head of Vyriy Industries is Oleksiy Babenko.

As reported, Babel published an investigation into the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya. In particular, according to the publication, at least 26 people died among the recruits of the 425th separate assault regiment Skelya from the end of 2025 to the spring of 2026, and these deaths were not the result of combat operations. Relatives of some of the deceased claim untimely medical assistance and potential violence.