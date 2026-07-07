Canada to provide Ukraine with $900 mln aid package, incl air defense support – President's Office

Canada has provided Ukraine with a new $900 million aid package, which, in particular, includes assistance in the area of air defense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ankara.

"Thank you for supporting the PURL program. Right now, our biggest shortfall is likely in air defense, and we have received a substantial package from Canada. We are very grateful for this," Zelenskyy said, according to the presidential press service.

According to the head of state, the support package is particularly important at a time when Ukraine needs to strengthen its defenses against Russian missile attacks.

For his part, Carney said Canadian aid is designed for the medium term and will include the supply of military equipment, ammunition, and other support, in addition to assistance in the area of air defense.

"This is medium-term assistance. By medium term, I mean the next few months," the Canadian prime minister said.

He said Canada will continue to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and contribute to the PURL program, and he condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which are killing civilians.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy and Carney also discussed the creation of a bank focused on defense, security, and resilience. The President expressed gratitude for the invitation extended to Ukraine to become a founding member of this international financial institution.

The parties paid special attention to the preparation of a Drone Deal agreement between Ukraine and Canada, as well as to energy cooperation. According to the Ukrainian side, the countries are currently working on three joint energy projects, the details of which have not yet been disclosed.

Zelenskyy and Carney also exchanged details on negotiations with international partners and discussed further steps toward achieving peace.