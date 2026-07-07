Zelenskyy, Rutte discuss supply of missiles for air defense, strengthening defense cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Ankara, during which the parties discussed Ukraine's defense against Russian attacks, the supply of missiles for air defense systems, and the strengthening of defense cooperation.

"I briefed Mark on the consequences of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities. We discussed protecting our people from Russian ballistic missiles and the need for urgent deliveries of missiles to air defense systems," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the meeting also specifically addressed additional contributions from Alliance countries to the PURL program, as well as efforts to establish an anti-ballistic coalition.

The parties also discussed joint weapons production and strengthening defense cooperation between Ukraine and NATO countries.

"It is now very important that all channels of support for our air defense – both bilateral and multilateral – operate as actively as possible," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that Rutte highlighted the successes of the Ukrainian military on the front lines, which are inflicting losses on Russia, as well as the results of Ukraine's long-range strikes.

"We agreed to cooperate promptly to implement everything we discussed during the meeting," the president said.