The Head of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, Zbigniew Bogucki, has been included in the "Myrotvorets" database.

"Myrotvorets" is a well-known Ukrainian website run by a non-governmental organization (NGO) that lists information on individuals who, in the opinion of the NGO, pose a threat to national security.

Among the reasons cited for adding Bogucki to the "Myrotvorets" database are: encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine; participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine; and manipulation of socially significant information to incite hatred among Poles toward Ukrainians, as well as ethnic and interfaith strife.

In particular, the database cites examples such as Bogucki's reference to western Ukraine as "Eastern Lesser Poland" (Wschodnia Małopolska), his comments regarding the law on the Ukrainian National Pantheon, and his statements that "the honoring of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army(UIA) and Stepan Bandera does not align with European values."

In turn, Bogucki himself stated that he supports the Ukrainian people who are suffering from the war with Russia.

"At the same time, I will continue to call Ukrainian chauvinists from the UIA and Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) by name as criminals who committed a brutal genocide against the peaceful population: children, women, and the elderly in Volhynia and Eastern Lesser Poland," he wrote on the X network.

The Head of the Chancellery of the President of Poland emphasized that he is not an enemy of Ukraine, but rather an enemy of "Banderism."