Tusk: Poland's Ukraine support policy won't depend on political emotions

Poland's policy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war is stable and will not depend on political emotions or political games between political parties in Poland, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk has stated.

"As I said yesterday, but want to emphasize particularly, Poland will support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. And, as I have already stressed, not only for reasons of decency and solidarity, but first and foremost for reasons of our security, our national interests," Tusk emphasized, the press service of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister reports.

He emphasized that if certain politicians intend to speculate on anti-Ukrainian sentiments to gain some popularity, then "we, certainly, will not participate in this."

"We want, as before, to rationally assess what is beneficial to us and what is not in relations with Ukraine. We are not naive. When it was necessary to protect Polish farmers from excessive imports from Ukraine, we made tough decisions," Tusk reminded.