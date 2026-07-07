Sybiha: sustainable peace needs security guarantees, partner troops, EU membership, stronger army

The Ukrainian side's proposal for ending the war is entirely realistic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stated during the panel discussion "Role Reversal: Ukraine as a Guarantor of European Security, Rethinking Dependencies" in Ankara.

"The Ukrainian proposal for ending the war is realistic and feasible. This is a chance for Putin to avoid collapse. He must recognize that he will never achieve his goals in Ukraine on the battlefield," Sybiha stated, according to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister also named four key elements of a sustainable peace for Ukraine: legally binding bilateral security guarantees from the United States; the military presence of partners on Ukrainian territory (boots on the ground) with the United States support; Ukraine's membership in the EU as a component of the security guarantee system; and the further strengthening of the Ukrainian Defense Forces along with a support package to deter future Russian aggression.

At the same time, he emphasized that Ukraine has strengthened its negotiating positions thanks to reinforcements on the battlefield, the support of partners, and unity. According to him, Ukraine no longer just needs protection—it has become a provider of security and a reliable partner contributing to the strengthening of international security, particularly in the Middle East.

"We are at a new stage of the war, where the decisive battle is being fought in the air, and the advantage is determined by the ability to innovate, develop new types of weapons, and unmanned technologies. And here we are moving forward," he noted.

Sybiha stressed that strengthening the positions of Ukraine and the free world automatically means the degradation of Russia's influence in Africa, the countries of the Global South, and Central Asia. According to the minister, the recipe for ending the war lies in raising the cost of further aggression for Russia through sanctions, the use of frozen assets, and international isolation.

"Between 2022 and 2025, daily oil production in Russia decreased by 7%, and in the first five months of 2026 alone, more than 1,700 oil wells were shut down in the RF," he reminded.