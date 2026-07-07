HACC releases Chernyshov from wearing electronic tracking bracelet

The High Anti-Corruption Court has not extended the obligation to wear an electronic tracking bracelet for former Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

"This obligation has not been extended," the HACC reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, other obligations imposed on Chernyshov as part of the preventive measure have been extended — the ex-minister is balance-bound to notify of changes in his place of residence and work, appear before a detective, prosecutor, or court upon request, refrain from communicating with other figures in the case, and surrender his foreign travel passport.

As reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced on November 10, 2025, a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, which was named "Midas." The activities of a high-level criminal organization whose members built a large-scale corrupt scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the public sector were documented.

On November 14, NABU and SAPO served former Vice Prime Minister Chernyshov with a motion for the selection of a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to the investigation, the former official was among the visitors to a so-called "laundry" — a place where legalization of funds obtained through criminal means was carried out. In particular, this facility was under the control of the head of the criminal organization exposed by NABU and SAPO the day before. Detectives documented the transfer of over $1.2 million and nearly EUR 100,000 in cash to the suspect and his confidant. The act is qualified under Article 368-5 (illicit enrichment) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

On November 18, the HACC selected a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of detention with an alternative of bail of UAH 51.6 million. On November 19, the bail was posted. Later, the ex-vice prime minister appealed the decision on the preventive measure, but the Appeals Chamber of the HACC upheld it.

On June 23, NABU and SAPO notified Chernyshov of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving an improper advantage on an especially large scale for himself and third parties. In particular, his actions in his former position as Minister of Communities and Territories Development are qualified under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, a developer and his confidant developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. Chernyshov, while holding the position of minister, his advisor, the then-state secretary of the ministry, and the director of a state enterprise were involved in implementing the scheme. Law enforcement officials believe that the minister created the conditions for the transfer of the land plot into the management of the said state enterprise, the state secretary granted permission to enter into a significant economic obligation, and the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment agreements with the required construction company. According to them, the developer was to give the state a portion of the future apartments in an amount proportional to the value of the land plot. To reduce this amount to a minimum, the land and the buildings on it were valued nearly five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. The state would have failed to receive real estate for precisely this amount if the agreements had been executed. This was prevented by the seizure of the plot, which was imposed at the request of NABU and SAPO.

On June 27, the HACC selected a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million, partially granting the motion, in particular, denying the wearing of an electronic monitoring device (bracelet). By court decision, the following obligations were imposed on the suspect: to appear at every call of a detective, prosecutor, or court, to report changes in his place of residence and place of work, and not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court. On July 2, the bail for Chernyshov was posted in full.