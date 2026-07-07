China foreign minister invites Sybiha to visit PRC

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has invited Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha to visit China, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

"Andriy Sybiha said that he received an invitation from Chinese Minister Wang Yi to pay a visit to China. Possible dates for the visit are currently being worked out," the message on the Telegram channel reads.

Sybiha also emphasized that Ukraine is interested in intensifying bilateral contacts with China, in particular at the highest level.

"During negotiations with Minister Wang Yi, I called on the PRC to support a ceasefire, as this corresponds to China's principles regarding the end of this war. We welcome China's readiness to play a more active role in achieving peace," the minister added.