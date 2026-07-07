Russian airstrike kills 1, injures 18 in Kharkiv - official

As of 16:13, the number of casualties as a result of a Russian airstrike on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv has risen to 18, including four children, Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"In particular, medical assistance was needed for a 12-year-old boy who suffered blast injuries," Synehubov said on Telegram.

According to him, a 54-year-old man was killed.

Earlier, one killed and 13 casualties were reported as a result of the airstrike. Among the casualties are three children from one family (a 9-year-old girl and boys aged 7 and 4), who suffered an acute stress reaction.