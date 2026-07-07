Kyiv implements Energy Resilience Plan worth nearly UAH 23 bln on its own, sees no proper participation from state as capital's partner – Klitschko

Backup power systems with a capacity of nearly 16 MW, which will operate for the needs of the water supply system, have already been built in Kyiv, and in total, it is planned to build diesel energy complexes with a combined capacity of about 40 MW, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Today I inspected these three diesel energy complexes with a capacity of 5.2 MW each. To ensure a higher level of reliability and accident-free operation, the diesel generator units are immediately supplemented with frequency converters," Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, the capital continues to prepare for the new heating season and implement projects of the Comprehensive Energy Resilience Plan of the city worth nearly UAH 23 billion.

"Kyiv is implementing the Resilience Plan, unfortunately, on its own, despite the fact that it mainly includes nationwide strategic projects: engineering and technical protection, cogeneration, backup power for water supply and sewerage systems, as well as the development of distributed thermal generation," the mayor wrote.

The mayor also emphasized that the capital uses an integrated approach: it implements all possible effective and technically proven solutions and models for proper preparation for the new heating season.