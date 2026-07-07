Law enforcers confirm murder of suspect in attempt on Yermolaiev, two persons detained

Law enforcement officers have detained an employee of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and a former law enforcement officer on suspicion of murdering 39-year-old Anastasiya Berezovska, who was wanted by Interpol for the attempted murder of sanctioned businessman from Dnipro Vadym Yermolaiev.

"The body of a woman (Ukrainian citizen Anastasiya Berezovska) has been found, who was suspected by the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco of committing an attempted murder of a family on the territory of the Principality, which resulted in three people being injured, including a child… The investigation established that after returning to Ukraine, she communicated with her family and two men. The first is a former law enforcement officer, the second is an active employee of the GUR MO [Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine]. Having information that both men repeatedly made transfers to Berezovska’s crypto and bank accounts, the investigation checked them as persons possibly involved in the attempted murder in Monaco," according to a report on the website of the Security Service of Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to the law enforcers, the suspect arrived in Ukraine on July 1, 2026. As a result of investigative and operational measures, the circle of her contacts and movement routes were established.

"Urgent investigative actions were conducted with them, during which the active employee of the GUR MO reported the murder of citizen Berezovska, which he committed jointly with the other defendant. At the same time, the latter stated that he did not inform his leadership about his contacts with Berezovska, the transfer of funds to her, or any other actions, and acted at his own discretion. Also, during a search at the home of the former law enforcement officer, a basement room resembling a torture chamber was discovered… Based on the testimony of one of the accomplices, an investigative experiment was conducted, and Berezovska’s body was found with gunshot wounds to the head, along with pistol cartridge cases," the message says.

Both defendants were detained on suspicion of committing murder by prior conspiracy by a group of persons. A notice of suspicion is being prepared. The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement agencies are establishing the masterminds and other figures involved in the attempted murder of the family in Monaco.

The SBU reported that all information available to Ukrainian law enforcers has been provided to the investigative authorities of the Principality of Monaco. The Prosecutor General’s Office is in close cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco.

As reported, on June 29 at around 21:00, three people were injured as a result of an explosion in Monaco, two of whom suffered severe injuries. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Monaco launched an investigation into the attempted murder and the placement of an explosive device in a public place. Media reported that the investigation in Monaco into the case of the attempt on Yermolaiev is considering a version of the SBU’s involvement.

Interpol declared 39-year-old Ukrainian citizen Anastasiya Berezovska wanted as a suspect in organizing the explosion on Monday in Monaco, as a result of which Ukrainian-born oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev, his companion, and his 13-year-old son sustained serious injuries. The description of the suspect was published, and surveillance camera footage was circulated on social media.

It was reported that the woman was seen in Germany after a Europe-wide search for her began. Special police units searched Berezovska’s apartment in Germany, and a car used by the woman was also searched and seized. The evidence was handed over to the Monaco authorities. Investigators assume that the suspect did not act alone.

On July 3, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine announced that it is initiating the creation of an international investigative group regarding the attempted intentional murder of three people. The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 15, paragraphs 1, 5, 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely a completed attempt at the intentional murder of two or more persons, committed in a way dangerous to the lives of many persons, by contract.

On July 7, media reported that Berezovska was found murdered in Ukraine on the night of Tuesday. It was reported that the woman was shot and her body was buried.

Yermolaiev is the founder of the Alef trade and production corporation and one of the largest developers in the city. Previously, he was regularly included in the list of the 100 richest people in Ukraine according to Forbes. In 2019, he renounced Ukrainian citizenship in favor of Cyprus. He has been living in the Principality of Monaco since at least 2021, and has been under sanctions in Ukraine since December 2023 for business activities in occupied Crimea.